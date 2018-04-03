Swarm City Trading 9% Lower This Week (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $9.18 million and $458,012.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm City token can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00015261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003129 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00710882 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186001 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038631 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029561 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City’s genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,151,259 tokens. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT.”

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swarm City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.