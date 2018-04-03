Swatch Group (SWGAY) and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY) Critical Analysis

Swatch Group (OTCMKTS: SWGAY) and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Get Swatch Group alerts:

Swatch Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Swatch Group has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Swatch Group and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swatch Group $7.67 billion 1.76 $582.78 million N/A N/A Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize $71.04 billion 0.41 $2.05 billion $1.38 16.99

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has higher revenue and earnings than Swatch Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Swatch Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Swatch Group and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swatch Group N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 2.92% 10.51% 4.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Swatch Group and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swatch Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize beats Swatch Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG manufactures and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company's Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. Its Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components and systems, as well as sports timing activities. The company is also involved in the provision of assembly, research and development, administration, watch case polishing, logistics and distribution, and customer services; and hard material products, microelectronics, watch cases and crowns, miniature low-frequency quartz crystals, thin wires, miniature batteries, watch glasses, watch dials and bracelets, watch hands, sports timing technology and equipment, precision parts, and assembly electronic components. In addition, it engages in retail, communication, real estate, real estate project and property management, reinsurance, and finance businesses. The Swatch Group AG offers its watch and jewelry products primarily under the Breguet, Harry Winston, Blancpain, Glashütte Original, Jaquet Droz, Léon Hatot, Omega, Longines, Rado, Union Glashütte, Tissot, Calvin Klein, Balmain, Certina, Mido, Hamilton, Swatch, and Flik Flak brands. The company markets its products through a distribution network; network of Tourbillon and Hour Passion multibrand watch and jewelry boutiques and monobrand stores; and online stores. The Swatch Group AG is headquartered in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, S.A. (JMR) and P.T. Lion Super Indo, LLC (Super Indo), and Ahold Delhaize’s Global Support Office. JMR operates food retail stores in Portugal under the brand name Pingo Doce. The Company’s Ahold USA segment includes Stop & Shop New England, Stop & Shop New York Metro, Giant Landover, Giant Carlisle and Peapod. The Company’s Delhaize America segment includes brands, such as Food Lion and Hannaford. The Food Lion brand’s market areas include Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.