Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (SWTUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and makes drugs for patients with rare diseases. Its product portfolio primarily includes Kineret within the inflammation therapeutic area, Orfadin, Ammonaps and Ammonul within the genetics and metabolic therapeutic which are in clinical trial stage. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWTUY traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4,823.39, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetics and metabolism diseases primarily in Sweden and internationally. Its core products include Kineret for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and neonatal-onset multisystem inflammatory disease; Orfadin for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinaemia type 1 genetic disorder; and Xiapex for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease.

