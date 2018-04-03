Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 96,300 Shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Symantec were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Symantec during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Genesee Valley Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Symantec during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Symantec during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Symantec by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Symantec in the third quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYMC stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. Symantec Co. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,066.77, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. equities analysts expect that Symantec Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Symantec’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYMC. BidaskClub cut Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Symantec in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.87.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Francis C. Rosch sold 51,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $1,379,994.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,361.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection and cyber security services. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security, Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products.

