Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,447 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Synaptics worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. Synaptics has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $64.54. The stock has a market cap of $1,577.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $91,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,858,078.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 641 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $28,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,934. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synaptics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/synaptics-incorporated-syna-holdings-reduced-by-rhumbline-advisers-updated-updated.html.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.