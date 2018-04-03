Synchrony Financial (SYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report sales of $3.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.33 billion to $16.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $17.81 billion to $18.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays set a $55.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,799,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,805,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,490.07, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Quindlen sold 10,712 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $393,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 13,138 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $482,164.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 440,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,154,202.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,850 shares of company stock worth $955,616 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Synchrony Financial (SYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.89 Billion” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/synchrony-financial-syf-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-3-89-billion.html.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.