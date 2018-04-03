Synereo Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (AMP)

Synereo (CURRENCY:AMP) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Synereo has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar. Synereo has a market capitalization of $22.60 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Synereo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synereo token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00003019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, HitBTC and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003114 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00719670 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014975 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00182062 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038808 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00126859 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00030670 BTC.

About Synereo

Synereo uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2016. Synereo’s total supply is 622,410,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,728,564 tokens. The Reddit community for Synereo is /r/synereo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synereo’s official Twitter account is @Synereo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synereo’s official website is www.synereo.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMPs, Synereo’s content flow currency, serve as a way to Amplify the flow of information in the network. AMPing content increases its ability to propagate to peers and the chances of it being seen by more users. This gives them an inherent market value, as any business or individual wishing to bring information to your attention non-organically has to pay you with AMPs for it. Value The AMP is unlike any other cryptocurrency, as it is backed by a commodity for which there is always demand and that can be purchased only with AMPs – the attention of its users. Read more about Synereo’s crypto-token, the AMP, and why it has an inherent use and value on the Synereo network. Value Appreciation As users join the network, AMPs become more effective in acquiring attention. A similar amount of AMPs on the more mature and larger network will allow a piece of content to reach the attention of more users on it, increasing the value of each AMP. As well, a larger user base generates more interaction and content in circulation, increasing the total amount of attention allocated to, and available on, Synereo. As Synereo functions as a platform for new applications and markets, AMPs may eventually become a de-facto currency. Extensibility Synereo enables a new wave of distributed applications that piggyback on the social platform and its user base. Music streaming, content distribution, distributed marketplaces, collaborative platforms, and many other applications can all take advantage of Synereo’s fully decentralized and distributed technology and deploy systems that truly benefit both businesses and end users while removing the need for any middleman. Synereo is open-source and very modular, designed for rich extensibility. AMPs can power the delivery of any content across this distributed cloud and the apps running on top of it. “

Synereo Token Trading

Synereo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Synereo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synereo must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synereo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

