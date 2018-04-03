Synnex (SNX) Given Hold Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Synnex (NYSE:SNX) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $140.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $152.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNX. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Synnex in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of Synnex in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Synnex in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synnex from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Synnex from $1.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Get Synnex alerts:

Shares of SNX stock opened at $96.80 on Monday. Synnex has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $141.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,748.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Synnex (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Synnex had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Synnex will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Synnex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.80%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,782. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $206,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,983.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,268,100 shares of company stock worth $165,245,561 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Synnex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,851,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Synnex by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Synnex by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Synnex by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synnex by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/synnex-snx-given-hold-rating-at-stifel-nicolaus.html.

About Synnex

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Receive News & Ratings for Synnex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synnex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.