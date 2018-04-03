Syscoin (SYS) Market Capitalization Reaches $152.67 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $152.67 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00003904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Bittrex, YoBit and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.01675700 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007332 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015500 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025039 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 532,033,517 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, AEX, Bittrex, Bittylicious and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

