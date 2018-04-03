Tahoe Resources Inc (TAHO) Shares Bought by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) by 206.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 299,846 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Tahoe Resources worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAHO. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tahoe Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tahoe Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tahoe Resources by 454.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 22,234 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Tahoe Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tahoe Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

TAHO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tahoe Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tahoe Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Tahoe Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tahoe Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TAHO opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,466.92, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18. Tahoe Resources Inc has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $9.68.

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Tahoe Resources had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Tahoe Resources Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Tahoe Resources Profile

Tahoe Resources Inc is a mine operations, and mineral exploration and development company. The Company’s principal business activities are the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of mineral properties for the mining of precious metals in the Americas. Its business involves operating the Escobal mine, a silver mining operation located in southeastern Guatemala, the La Arena and Shahuindo mines, gold mining operations located in northwestern Peru, and the Bell Creek mine and mill and the Timmins West mine, gold mining operations located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

