BidaskClub Upgrades Talend (TLND) to “Strong-Buy”

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TLND. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Talend in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on shares of Talend from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.11. 224,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,188. The company has a market cap of $1,402.38, a PE ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 0.21. Talend has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 454.15%. analysts anticipate that Talend will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Talend during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Talend by 218.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Talend by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P raised its stake in shares of Talend by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 21,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. 59.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talend

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

