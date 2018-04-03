Geode Capital Management LLC Has $25.34 Million Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.01% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $25,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $7,041,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 45,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $6,921,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 33,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 193,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,052 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,079.83, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.67 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

In related news, COO Thomas E. Mcdonough sold 11,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $254,273.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $132,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,515 shares of company stock worth $396,945. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

