Target (TGT) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.10

News headlines about Target (NYSE:TGT) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Target earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the retailer an impact score of 46.7756997402767 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,268. Target has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $37,740.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The retailer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.56 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. equities analysts predict that Target will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Target’s payout ratio is 52.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. MKM Partners set a $77.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Vetr cut Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.66 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,020.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 8,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $656,664.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,721.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Target (TGT) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.10” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/target-tgt-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-shows-updated-updated.html.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.