Tate & Lyle (TATYY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TATYY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Societe Generale raised Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tate & Lyle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tate & Lyle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $30.35 on Monday. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3,548.60, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC is a provider of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. The Company’s segments include Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients. The Speciality Food Ingredients segment’s product categories include dairy, beverage, bakery and convenience. The Bulk Ingredients segment’s product lines include bulk sweeteners for food and beverage customers, and industrial starches for paper and construction industries.

