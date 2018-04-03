Taylor Morrison (TMHC) Position Increased by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Taylor Morrison worth $14,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY grew its position in Taylor Morrison by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 289,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Taylor Morrison by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Taylor Morrison by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Taylor Morrison by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Taylor Morrison by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,499,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $40,702,726.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $138,738.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,906.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMHC opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2,610.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. Taylor Morrison has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Taylor Morrison had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. analysts expect that Taylor Morrison will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMHC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

