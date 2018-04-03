TC PipeLines (TCP) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TCP. Citigroup upgraded TC PipeLines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America began coverage on TC PipeLines in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on TC PipeLines in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TC PipeLines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Get TC PipeLines alerts:

TCP traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $33.98. 7,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,038. TC PipeLines has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $61.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,473.60, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). TC PipeLines had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 62.66%. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.19 million. research analysts forecast that TC PipeLines will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of TC PipeLines by 8.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of TC PipeLines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 145,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TC PipeLines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TC PipeLines by 20.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC PipeLines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “TC PipeLines (TCP) Lowered to C at TheStreet” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/tc-pipelines-tcp-stock-rating-lowered-by-thestreet-updated.html.

About TC PipeLines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for TC PipeLines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC PipeLines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.