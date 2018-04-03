Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 8.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 41.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 11.1% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 49,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trueblue during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 58.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Trueblue news, Director Bonnie W. Soodik sold 20,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $581,257.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $59,014.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Trueblue in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. Trueblue Inc has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,064.21, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $669.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.66 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Trueblue Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

