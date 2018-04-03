Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 20,412 OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $12,518,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 175.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 572,397 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 62.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 311,232 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other OraSure Technologies news, EVP Brian Smith sold 20,000 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $359,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,075 shares in the company, valued at $504,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 23,333 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $419,294.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1,029.73, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.65.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $52.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

