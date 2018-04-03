Chico’s (CHS) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Chico’s (NYSE:CHS) by 309.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,252 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chico’s were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chico’s by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 24,667 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Chico’s by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chico’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,437,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Chico’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its position in Chico’s by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 357,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 204,625 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chico's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chico’s has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $1,155.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Chico’s (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Chico’s had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $587.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Chico’s will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Chico’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. Chico’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHS. ValuEngine cut shares of Chico’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chico’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Chico’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Chico’s (CHS) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-increases-position-in-chicos-fas-inc-chs-updated-updated.html.

About Chico’s

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.