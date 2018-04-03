Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 6,125 OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 126.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 275,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 88.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,241.40, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $277.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.77 million. OSI Systems had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Meyer/ Luskin bought 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.79 per share, with a total value of $1,135,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at $589,253.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Group cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

