Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,769 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 4.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,657,000 after acquiring an additional 77,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 17.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,669,000 after acquiring an additional 126,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Q2 alerts:

In related news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,425 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $59,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 5,025 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $225,170.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,963 shares of company stock worth $9,620,122. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on QTWO. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,914.39, a PE ratio of -92.40 and a beta of 1.41. Q2 Holdings has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-takes-position-in-q2-holdings-inc-qtwo-updated-updated.html.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.