Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 2,196 Shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Integrated Device Technology worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDTI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,777,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,779,000 after acquiring an additional 614,235 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,991,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,943,000 after acquiring an additional 103,602 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,497,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,530,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,353,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 35,424 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

IDTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Integrated Device Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shares of Integrated Device Technology stock opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $4,044.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Integrated Device Technology had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $217.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Integrated Device Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian C. White sold 15,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $514,239.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian C. White sold 8,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $273,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,766 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,500. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integrated Device Technology Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

