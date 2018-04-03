Teachers Advisors LLC Trims Position in L Brands (NYSE:LB)

Teachers Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 244,269 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of L Brands worth $21,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in L Brands by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of L Brands in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.24.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.60. L Brands has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,785.35, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

L Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $226.90 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $672,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

