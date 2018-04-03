Teachers Advisors LLC Has $10.86 Million Holdings in Xperi Co. (XPER)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,937 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.90% of Xperi worth $10,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermore Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 845,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 223,295 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xperi by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,074,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,217,000 after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 320,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,045.65, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Xperi Co. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $35.40.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.65 million during the quarter. Xperi had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.52%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

XPER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,802.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

