H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Stake Lowered by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,154 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of H & R Block worth $20,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRB. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. FDO Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Bredin Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. H & R Block Inc has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5,312.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.29.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.14 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. research analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 12th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc (H&R Block), through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories.

