Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 151,675 Shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Teachers Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,399 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 151,675 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Xilinx worth $21,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 20,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $1,516,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,853.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent Tong sold 19,687 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $1,447,388.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,228.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,984 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.16.

XLNX stock opened at $69.04 on Tuesday. Xilinx has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $78.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,407.85, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.58). Xilinx had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP).

