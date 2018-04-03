Teachers Advisors LLC Purchases 165,182 Shares of C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ)

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,182 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.91% of C&J Energy Services worth $20,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

CJ stock opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. C&J Energy Services Inc has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,767.78 and a PE ratio of 172.13.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.37 million. equities research analysts expect that C&J Energy Services Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $42.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $34.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.77.

C&J Energy Services Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc is a completion and production services company, which provides well construction, well completions and well services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Completion Services, Well Support Services and Other Services. The Company also manufactures, repairs and refurbishes equipment used in the oilfield services industry.

