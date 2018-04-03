Teachers Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in First Bancorp (FBP)

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,222,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 338,327 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 1.03% of First Bancorp worth $11,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

FBP stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,301.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $137.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

