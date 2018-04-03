Teachers Advisors LLC Raises Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $276,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.09. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.60.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AERI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $73.00 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $77.00 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates include Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% (Rhopressa), and Roclatan (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% (Roclatan).

