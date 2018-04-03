Teachers Advisors LLC Purchases 329,609 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,021,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,609 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd worth $46,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 72,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were issued a $0.0886 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

