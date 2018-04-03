Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Teachers Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,557 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of F5 Networks worth $21,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 16,733.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,010 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew Reinland sold 12,963 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,918,653.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515 shares in the company, valued at $76,225.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,675 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $239,273.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,172 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,542 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.55.

FFIV stock opened at $140.71 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a one year low of $114.63 and a one year high of $153.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,943.32, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $523.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

