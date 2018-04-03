Emcor (NYSE:EME) Holdings Cut by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emcor (NYSE:EME) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,709 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.96% of Emcor worth $46,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Emcor by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emcor in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emcor in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emcor in the fourth quarter valued at $2,587,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Emcor has a one year low of $60.30 and a one year high of $85.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,549.03, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Emcor (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. Emcor had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Emcor will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EME. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emcor in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Emcor in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

