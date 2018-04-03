Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 37,639 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA)

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,639 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of MFA Financial worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MFA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 443,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 38,086 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 51,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $3,000.13, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.33.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. MFA Financial had a net margin of 69.87% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. research analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.27%.

In other news, CEO Craig L. Knutson purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc is engaged in the real estate finance business. The Company’s subsidiaries invest in residential mortgage assets, including Non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), Agency MBS, residential whole loans and credit risk transfer (CRT) securities. The Company’s Non-Agency MBS portfolio primarily consists of Legacy Non-Agency MBS and 3 Year Step-up securities.

