Teachers Advisors LLC Has $49.17 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Teachers Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 808,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,762 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of East West Bancorp worth $49,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 312,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $60.71 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $9,039.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.04). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 31.93%. The company had revenue of $365.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $30,015.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,719.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $341,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,454.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,461 shares of company stock valued at $641,846. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for East West Bank (the Bank) and other banking or banking-related subsidiaries. The Bank is a California state-chartered bank, which operates in the United States and Greater China. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals.

