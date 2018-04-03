Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Post were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Sapience Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 173,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth about $3,579,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Post by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 411,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,572,000 after acquiring an additional 104,108 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo lowered their price objective on Post from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Group upgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.13.

In other news, CFO Jeff A. Zadoks acquired 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,174.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,064.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Stiritz acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $7,199,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 104,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,693. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POST stock opened at $75.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,205.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Post Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.04.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates through four segments, namely, Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition and Private Brands. The Company’s Post Consumer Brands segment includes the Post Foods branded ready-to-eat cereal operations and the business of MOM Brands.

