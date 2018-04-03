13,000 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 115,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after buying an additional 38,154 shares in the last quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,411,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.29 per share, with a total value of $83,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,832.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim set a $172.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $169.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19,913.38, a P/E ratio of 170.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $118.59 and a 12 month high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.01 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SBA Communications Corporation is an independent owner and operator of wireless communications tower structures, rooftops and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications. The Company’s operating segments include site leasing and site development. The site leasing business includes segments, domestic site leasing and international site leasing.

