Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 95,374 Shares of Tech Data Corp (TECD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,374 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.31% of Tech Data worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,479,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,944,000 after buying an additional 82,640 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Tech Data in the third quarter valued at about $76,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tech Data by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000,000 after purchasing an additional 125,399 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tech Data by 6.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 654,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,153,000 after purchasing an additional 42,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Tech Data by 55.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 553,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,135,000 after purchasing an additional 196,834 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Tech Data from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tech Data from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Tech Data in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $105.00 price target on Tech Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Shares of TECD opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tech Data Corp has a one year low of $79.23 and a one year high of $111.10. The company has a market cap of $3,248.91, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Tech Data Corporation is a wholesale distributor of technology products. The Company serves as a link in the technology supply chain by bringing products from the technology vendors to market, as well as providing its customers with logistics capabilities and services. It operates through the segment of distributing technology products, logistics management and other value-added services.

