Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,002.14 ($41.48).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TED shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($41.45) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,700 ($37.30) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($37.99) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($45.59) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Get Ted Baker alerts:

Shares of Ted Baker (TED) traded down GBX 142 ($1.96) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,000 ($41.45). 65,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,572. The company has a market cap of $1,370.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,702.70. Ted Baker has a 1-year low of GBX 2,286 ($31.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,244 ($44.82).

In other Ted Baker news, insider Lindsay Dennis Page sold 28,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,050 ($42.14), for a total transaction of £865,986.50 ($1,196,444.46).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ted Baker plc (TED) Receives GBX 3,002.14 Average Price Target from Analysts” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/ted-baker-plc-ted-receives-gbx-3002-14-average-price-target-from-analysts-updated-updated.html.

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc is a United Kingdom-based global lifestyle company. The Company offers a range of collections, including menswear, womenswear, global, phormal, endurance, accessories, audio, bedding, childrenswear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skinwear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles and watches.

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.