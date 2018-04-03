Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

TOO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.19.

NYSE:TOO opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $930.80, a PE ratio of 231.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.55. Teekay Offshore Partners has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.72.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Teekay Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $295.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Teekay Offshore Partners will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOO. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 39,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Offshore Partners Company Profile

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage; and Conventional Tanker.

