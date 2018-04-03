Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, March 15th, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $45.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Teladoc in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Teladoc in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Teladoc in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Teladoc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Teladoc in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.36.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,160. Teladoc has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2,487.57, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Teladoc had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.14 million. analysts forecast that Teladoc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of Teladoc stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,730,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 27,533 shares of Teladoc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $1,184,194.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,494 shares of company stock valued at $14,665,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,971,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $173,252,000 after buying an additional 342,715 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,472,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $155,871,000 after buying an additional 607,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,313,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $108,193,000 after buying an additional 650,129 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,449,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,358,000 after buying an additional 343,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,931,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,313,000 after buying an additional 475,600 shares during the last quarter.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc is a telehealth company. The Company offers telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, through mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. The Company’s solution connects its Members, with its over 3,000 board certified physicians and behavioral health professionals treating a range of conditions and cases from acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection and sinusitis to dermatological conditions, anxiety and smoking cessation.

