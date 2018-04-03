Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Sells $636,325.00 in Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director George Babich, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $636,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,336.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,303. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $191.04 and a 12-month high of $288.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11,486.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.17 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teleflex from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,474,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,912,000 after acquiring an additional 286,700 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 511.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,694,000 after acquiring an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,709,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,779,000 after buying an additional 156,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 449.9% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 172,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after buying an additional 141,121 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Sells $636,325.00 in Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/teleflex-incorporated-tfx-director-george-babich-jr-sells-2500-shares-updated.html.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.