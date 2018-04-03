Teleflex (TFX) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.11

News stories about Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Teleflex earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the medical technology company an impact score of 47.371907473074 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Teleflex stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.17. The company had a trading volume of 144,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,229. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $191.04 and a 1 year high of $288.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $11,486.66, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $321.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.56.

In other news, VP John Deren sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $347,455.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Babich, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.57, for a total transaction of $631,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,115.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,559 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,069. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

