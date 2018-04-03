Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 15th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00.

TPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a hold rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS reissued a sell rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a hold rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.89.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.43. 765,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,739. The firm has a market cap of $2,460.37, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.41 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 348.78% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,865,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,731,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,174,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,754,000 after acquiring an additional 281,668 shares in the last quarter.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

