Tenet Healthcare (THC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

THC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.44.

THC opened at $23.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2,451.87, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.44.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director George Fredrick Smitherman acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,812,500.00. Also, Director Ashish Dave sold 75,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $105,000.00. Insiders sold 129,600 shares of company stock worth $199,146 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 194,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 182.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 219,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 15.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,257 shares during the period.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet) is a healthcare services company. The Company operates regionally focused, integrated healthcare delivery networks in large urban and suburban markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care and Conifer. As of December 31, 2016, its subsidiaries operated 79 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals, two specialty hospitals and one critical access hospital.

