TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.03 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. TenX has a market cap of $104.48 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TenX has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One TenX token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Huobi, Coinrail and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003136 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00710220 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00185763 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038586 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00030850 BTC.

About TenX

TenX’s genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,661,310 tokens. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Gate.io, IDEX, OKEx, BigONE, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, Liqui, Cryptopia, Bittrex, COSS, Kucoin, Coinrail, Huobi, CoolCoin and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TenX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.