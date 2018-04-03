Flinton Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,802 Shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Terex by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 450.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Terex has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,030.21, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Terex had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.18 million. research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In other Terex news, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 10,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $505,037.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,276,260.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $237,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,044 shares of company stock valued at $411,956 and have sold 49,411 shares valued at $2,090,346. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Terex to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Terex from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.27.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

