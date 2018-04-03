Tern (LON:TERN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (1.40) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tern had a negative net margin of 1,100.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of GBX 10 million during the quarter.

Shares of TERN stock remained flat at $GBX 3.75 ($0.05) on Tuesday. Tern has a 12 month low of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.24 ($0.14).

Get Tern alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/tern-tern-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-updated.html.

About Tern

Tern Plc invests in, develops and sells private software companies with technology, based in the United Kingdom. The principal activity of the Company is investing in unquoted and quoted companies to achieve capital growth. The Company focuses on businesses in the cloud, Internet of Things (IOT) and mobile sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Tern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.