TerraNova Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (TER)

TerraNova (CURRENCY:TER) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One TerraNova coin can now be bought for approximately $11.42 or 0.00153731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. TerraNova has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $513.00 worth of TerraNova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraNova has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00613000 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004160 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000609 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001660 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00096851 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003225 BTC.

About TerraNova

TerraNova is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2017. TerraNova’s total supply is 1,017,820 coins. TerraNova’s official website is genialboro.wixsite.com/terranova-ter. TerraNova’s official Twitter account is @TerraNovaCoin.

Buying and Selling TerraNova

TerraNova can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy TerraNova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraNova must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraNova using one of the exchanges listed above.

