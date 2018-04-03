Vertex Resource Group Ltd (VTX) Insider Terry Allan Stephenson Purchases 115,619 Shares

Vertex Resource Group Ltd (CVE:VTX) insider Terry Allan Stephenson purchased 115,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,497.12.

Shares of CVE:VTX traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.47. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,469. Vertex Resource Group Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$1.15.

Vertex Resource Group Company Profile

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. The company offers environmental consulting; land and regulatory; emergency spill response; vacuum, hydro-vac, and pressure and steam truck; industrial chemical cleaning and high pressure water blasting; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information, mapping, and drone services.

