Tesco (TSCDY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSCDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Tesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Tesco from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

TSCDY stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. Tesco has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23,646.71, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland; International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia and Thailand, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

